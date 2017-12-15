FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras to announce revised capex plan next week -CEO
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 1:37 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras to announce revised capex plan next week -CEO

2 分钟阅读

(Adds contexts from paragraph 2)

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will announce a revision to its investment plan next week, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Friday.

Speaking as shares of subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA debuted on the local stock exchange, Parente said the revision would be announced by next Wednesday or Thursday.

In the company’s 2017-2021 plan, Petrobras, as the oil producer is known, projected capital spending of $74.1 billion, a 25 percent reduction from the prior five-year plan. Most of Petrobras’ capex is earmarked for oil and gas exploration and production.

Regarding the initial public offering of Petrobras Distribuidora, which priced at the floor of a pre-determined range on Wednesday, Parente said it would make the fuel distributor more efficient and independent from the parent company.

The IPO raised 5 billion reais ($1.51 billion), with Petrobras selling almost 30 percent in Petrobras Distribuidora as a result of the transaction.

Petrobras Distribuidora’s common shares opened 2.7 percent higher at 15.41 reais on Friday, but then pared gains and were virtually flat in late-morning trading.

$1 = 3.3159 reais Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Frances Kerry

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below