FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in a day

Petrobras CEO says change on gas prices purely business decision

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Pedro Parente, said on Thursday the change on the pricing policy for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was “purely a business decision.”

Earlier Thursday Petrobras announced changes in the way it calculates final prices for LPG, largely used for cooking in Brazil, which will result in a reduction of 5 percent in prices starting on Friday. The company has been criticized in Brazil for recent increases in prices for the product. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below