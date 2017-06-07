FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Petrobras sets new gas pricing policy for domestic households
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月7日

Petrobras sets new gas pricing policy for domestic households

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - State-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA introduced on Wednesday a new natural gas pricing policy that sets lower prices for smaller quantities sold in local markets.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said final prices for liquefied natural gas stored in cylinders of less than 13 kilograms and sold to Brazilian households will correspond to the average of butane and propane prices in European markets plus a 5 percent margin.

That will represent a 6.7 percent average increase in refinery prices starting on Thursday, the filing said. Prices for so-called GLP-P13 natural gas will be revised at the fifth day of every month. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Luciano Costa; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

