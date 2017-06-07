FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Petrobras denies Brazil govt meddling in LPG pricing move
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 下午2点38分 / 2 个月前

Petrobras denies Brazil govt meddling in LPG pricing move

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is not meddling in pricing decisions by state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA, which on Wednesday kept cooking gas out of a pricing system based on international parity.

Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente, speaking at a news conference, said the decision helps Petrobras comply with rules set by Brazil's most powerful energy policy body to help contain fuel costs for households. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below