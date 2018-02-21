FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 21, 2018 / 12:23 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Petrobras oil output slips 1 pct in January on maintenance, sale

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. produced 2.1 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in January, 1 percent below December’s levels, due to maintenance and an asset sale, Brazil’s state-run oil company said on Wednesday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said the fall was due to maintenance on the Capixaba floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the Campos basin’s Parque das Baleias, and the sale of a 35 percent stake in the Lapa field in Block BM-S-9A in the Santos offshore basin to France’s Total .

Petrobras produced 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in January, the company added. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below