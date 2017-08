RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA has regained the ability to obtain financing locally and overseas, executives said on Thursday, reflecting efforts by Brazil's state-controlled oil producer to cut the largest debt burden among the world's major oil firms. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira, Alexandra Alper and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)