January 16, 2018 / 8:55 PM / a day ago

Petrobras not eyeing shareholder settlements elsewhere unless forced by law

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is not considering additional shareholder settlements in other countries following the U.S. deal earlier this month unless it is forced to by law, CEO Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Brasilia, Parente also said he might meet with Brazil’s finance minister on Tuesday evening to discuss a dispute over the so-called “transfer of rights” area, involving the revaluation of stakes in offshore oil blocks.

Petrobras agreed to pay $2.95 billion to settle a U.S. class action corruption lawsuit earlier in January, in what was said to be the biggest such payout in the United States by a foreign entity. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
