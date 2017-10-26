FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras says to migrate to Level 2 stock exchange standards this year
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午1点53分 / 更新于 1 天内

Petrobras says to migrate to Level 2 stock exchange standards this year

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to finish migrating to the Level 2 segment of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange this year, investor relations director Isabela Carneiro da Rocha said on Thursday.

Carneiro de Rocha said that the move, which requires Petrobras to adopt more strict transparency standards, will give shareholders more guarantees and protect the company from decisions that are not in its own best interests.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below