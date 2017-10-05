FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron
2017年10月5日 / 上午9点26分 / 13 天前

Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its North Sea engineering services contract with a unit of Chevron Corp had been extended for 12 months.

The agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited, which comes into effect this month, will involve Petrofac continuing to provide engineering services to Chevron’s key North Sea assets, Petrofac said.

The company, which designs, builds and manages oil and gas facilities, said it has held the agreement with Chevron North Sea Limited since 2014. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

