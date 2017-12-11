FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
UK's Petrofac hires Bain & Co to explore options for North Sea business -Times
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 8:30 AM / in a day

UK's Petrofac hires Bain & Co to explore options for North Sea business -Times

2 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd has hired consultancy Bain & Co to explore options for the its North Sea operations, including a sale, the Times reported on Sunday.

Petrofac, which is being investigated by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for its dealings with Monaco-based Unaoil, has been struggling to reduce its $1 billion debt pile.

Petrofac and Bain were not immediately available for comment.

The Telegraph reported last month that U.S. oilfield services companies Schlumberger and Halliburton as well as a Middle Eastern company were among the firms circling Petrofac, with market talk of a bid of around 600 pence per share. (bit.ly/2C27SsY)

Petrofac has lost about half its value since May, when the SFO had commenced an investigation into the company and its units, and has a current market capitalisation of 1.45 billion pounds ($1.94 billion).

Shares of the company were up 1.6 percent at 423.3 pence in early trading. ($1 = 0.7472 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans)

