FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA expands approval for Pfizer cancer drug Sutent
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上8点49分 / 更新于 18 小时前

U.S. FDA expands approval for Pfizer cancer drug Sutent

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer Inc’s cancer drug Sutent to help prevent kidney cancer from returning following surgical removal of a kidney.

Sutent was approved in 2006 for patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced kidney cancer. It is also approved for patients with a certain type of pancreatic cancer.

The expanded approval allows Pfizer to market the drug for patients who have already had surgery to remove a kidney to reduce the risk of the cancer returning. It is the first treatment to be used in this setting.

A clinical trial showed that after five years, 59.3 percent of patients treated with Sutent had not had a recurrence of cancer or death compared with 51.3 percent of patients taking a placebo. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Susan Thomas)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below