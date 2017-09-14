FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 上午9点40分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug clears late-stage trial

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to “prostate” from “prostrate”)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their drug to treat a type of prostate cancer met the main goal of improving overall survival in a late-stage trial.

The oral drug, Xtandi, in combination with an anti-hormone therapy was more successful than an anti-hormone therapy alone in improving overall survival in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The drug is already approved to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

