FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug succeeds key trial
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午10点15分 / 1 个月前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Pfizer, Astellas prostate cancer drug succeeds key trial

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects second paragraph to show that Xtandi second-quarter sales were for Pfizer in the United States, not global overall sales)

By Divya Grover

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc said on Thursday their prostate cancer drug met the main goal of a trial testing it for a more common form of the disease.

The drug, Xtandi, is already approved to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) - where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body - and raked in U.S. sales of $141 million in the second quarter for Pfizer.

An approval to treat non-metastatic CRPC would significantly boost sales of Xtandi, which Pfizer got access to when it bought Medivation for $14 billion last year. Astellas owns the rights to sell Xtandi outside the United States.

Pfizer said on Thursday that Xtandi, in combination with an anti-hormone therapy, was statistically significant in improving survival rate in men with non-metastatic CRPC without their cancer spreading, when compared with the standalone anti-hormone therapy.

Patients with CRPC experience cancer progression despite androgen deprivation therapy, a treatment that blocks the production of the hormone.

Pfizer is pinning its growth on the success and approvals of 15 drugs over the next five years, a list that includes Xtandi and breast cancer drug Ibrance.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s Mylotarg for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia, re-clearing a drug that had been pulled off the market in 2010.

Prostate cancer a big market for drugmakers. More than 161,000 men are estimated to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Pfizer’s shares rose 1.4 percent to $35.55 in light premarket trading. (Reporting by Divya Grover and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below