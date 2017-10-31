FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court bars Philips from selling some defibrillators
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点12分 / 更新于 12 小时前

U.S. court bars Philips from selling some defibrillators

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A federal court barred Philips North America LLC and two of its executives from distributing certain medical devices, including some of the company’s external defibrillators, until the company takes remedial steps, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

The U.S. District Court for Massachusetts entered an injunction against the Andover, Massachusetts-based subsidiary of Netherlands-based Koninklijke Philips AG and executives Carla Kriwet and Ojas Buch, the department said in a statement. It alleged that Philips’ response to complaints about failures of its HeartStart HS1 and FRx defibrillators did did not fully address the problems, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)

