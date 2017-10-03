FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway invests in truck stop operator Pilot Flying J
2017年10月3日

Berkshire Hathaway invests in truck stop operator Pilot Flying J

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it is buying a 38.6 percent stake in Pilot Flying J, one of the largest U.S. operators of truck stops, and will eventually take a controlling stake.

Berkshire said the Haslam family will retain a 50.1 percent majority stake and the Maggelet family will retain a 11.3 percent stake until 2023.

In that year, Berkshire will acquire an additional 41.4 percent stake, becoming the majority shareholder, while the Haslam family will retain 20 percent ownership. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

