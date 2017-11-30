FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. casino operators Pinnacle, Penn National in merger talks
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 晚上9点14分 / 更新于 11 小时前

UPDATE 1-U.S. casino operators Pinnacle, Penn National in merger talks

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from Penn National, shares, background)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc is in talks with Penn National Gaming Inc to sell itself in a cash-and-stock deal, the two companies said on Thursday.

Shares of Pinnacle and Penn National hit their record highs, with Pinnacle rising as much as 13.5 percent and Penn National 2.8 percent in late-afternoon trading.

Pinnacle had a market capitalization of about $1.76 billion as of Thursday’s close.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the merger talks last month, said on Thursday the deal could value Pinnacle in the low-$30’s per share.

Pinnacle, however, said there was no guarantee that the talks could lead to a deal.

The company owns and operates 16 gaming properties, including the Meadows Casino in Washington, Pennsylvania and Boomtown Casino Hotel in New Orleans.

Penn National operates 29 facilities in the United States and Canada, including the Tropicana Las Vegas and the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races.

Up to Thursday’ close, Pinnacle’s shares had risen 40.3 percent since Oct. 4, a day before the Journal broke news about the merger discussions, while Penn’s increased 25.5 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below