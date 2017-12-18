FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Casino operator Penn National to buy Pinnacle in $2.8 bln deal
频道
专题
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
比特币
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
时事要闻
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
财经视点
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 18, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Casino operator Penn National to buy Pinnacle in $2.8 bln deal

3 分钟阅读

(Adds management comment from conference call, share movement and industry background)

By Arunima Banerjee

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Casino operator Penn National Gaming Inc said on Monday it would buy Pinnacle Entertainment Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.8 billion, cementing its position as the leading U.S. regional gaming operator.

The deal is the latest in a series of mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. gambling sector in recent years as companies look to expand their reach, diversify their businesses and take advantage of recent legalization of gaming in some states.

In a bid to assuage regulatory concerns around the deal, Pinnacle will sell four of its Ameristar properties to Boyd Gaming Corp for $575 million. At the same time, Boyd will sign a lease agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, the landlord for Penn National and Pinnacle.

“This was a very complex four-party transaction and we took a look holistically at the deal and what we needed to handle regulatory (approval) at the state and federal level,” Penn National Chief Executive Timothy Wilmott said.

After the deal, Penn National will operate a combined 41 properties with about 53,500 slots, 1,300 tables and 8,300 hotel rooms in the United States.

Under the deal, Pinnacle’s shareholders will receive $32.47 per share, comprising $20.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of Penn National common stock.

The offer represents a premium of 36 percent for Pinnacle shareholders based on the closing price of the two stocks on Oct. 4, a day before the Wall Street Journal first reported that the companies were in merger talks.

Pinnacle’s shares were trading at $31.03, below the offer price, while those of Penn National were down 3.6 percent at $31.00.

Penn National expects to benefit with respect to the potential changes in the tax laws, including getting access to additional ammunition for potential acquisitions, Chief Financial Officer William Fair said on a call with analysts.

Union Gaming Research analyst John DeCree said he expected M&A activity in the sector to continue through 2018, adding that casino operators would gain from low cost of capital and potential tax reforms next year.

The Pinnacle deal is expected to generate $100 million in annual run-rate cost savings within 2 years of closing.

After the deal, Penn National shareholders will own 78 percent of the combined company and Pinnacle shareholders the rest.

Goldman Sachs was the lead financial adviser and BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to Penn National. J.P. Morgan was advising Pinnacle. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below