3 天前
Pioneer Natural swings to profit, but slashes 2017 budget
2017年8月1日 / 晚上8点20分 / 3 天前

Pioneer Natural swings to profit, but slashes 2017 budget

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co said on Tuesday it swung to a quarterly profit but would cut $100 million from its 2017 capital budget.

The company, one of the largest oil producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, posted second-quarter net income of $233 million, or $1.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $268 million, or $1.63 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 11 percent to 259,087 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Diane Craft)

