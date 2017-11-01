FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural 3rd-quarter adjusted profit beats expectations
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点04分 / 更新于 13 小时前

UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural 3rd-quarter adjusted profit beats expectations

2 分钟阅读

(Adds earnings comparison, unit information, forecast details, stock movement)

HOUSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co , one of the largest oil producers in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, posted a better-than-expected adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by rising commodity prices.

Pioneer, like many of its U.S. shale peers, forecast rising production for the rest of the year as improving technology lowers operating costs. The company boosted its 2017 capital budget by 2 percent to $2.75 billion to add two drilling rigs in the Permian.

“We are drilling low-cost, highly productive wells that generate high returns and have industry-leading break-even oil prices,” Chief Executive Tim Dove said in a statement.

Pioneer posted a third-quarter net loss of $23 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $22 million, or 13 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding a $161 million loss on hedging, the company earned $80 million or 48 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 30 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production rose about 15 percent to 275,711 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Output from the Permian was dented by Hurricane Harvey, which tore through the U.S. Gulf Coast region in August.

Pioneer’s stock fell slightly in after-hours trading to $152.50 alongside a dip in oil prices. The shares have dipped about 15 percent so far this year.

Executives plan to hold a conference call with investors to discuss results on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below