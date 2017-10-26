FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explorer Pipeline fuel line from Texas to Oklahoma running at reduced rates
2017年10月26日 / 下午3点33分 / 更新于 1 天内

Explorer Pipeline fuel line from Texas to Oklahoma running at reduced rates

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Explorer Pipeline’s fuel line from Houston, Texas to Glenpool, Oklahoma is running at reduced rates due to temporary repairs done on October 24th, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

“We are working to increase rates ... until permanent repairs are made early next week,” Explorer spokesman said.

The pipeline system, which has a capacity of 660,000 barrels a day, takes about 11 days to move a barrel of gasoline, diesel, fuel oil or jet fuel from the Gulf Coast region to the Chicago area. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)

