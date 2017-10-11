FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Centurion says repairs to Oklahoma pipeline near completion after spill
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月11日 / 晚上8点15分 / 7 天前

UPDATE 2-Centurion says repairs to Oklahoma pipeline near completion after spill

2 分钟阅读

(Adds regulator confirming pipeline shutdown)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Repairs to the Centurion Pipeline in Oklahoma were expected to be completed on Wednesday, a day after a contractor ruptured the 70,000 barrel-per-day line and triggered a spill, the company said.

The line remains shut down as the operator repairs the damaged section, said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the U.S. pipeline regulator.

Centurion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp, said it had contained the spill and was assisting with the cleanup.

A Plains All American Pipeline LP contractor hit the pipeline on Tuesday afternoon, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the state’s public utilities regulator. Plains All American was not immediately available for comment.

Skinner said an unknown volume of oil spilled into a dry creek bed in northern Lincoln County, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the U.S. crude futures contract. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Rod Nickel in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)

