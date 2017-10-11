UPDATE 2-Centurion says repairs to Oklahoma pipeline near completion after spill

(Adds regulator confirming pipeline shutdown)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Repairs to the Centurion Pipeline in Oklahoma were expected to be completed on Wednesday, a day after a contractor ruptured the 70,000 barrel-per-day line and triggered a spill, the company said.

The line remains shut down as the operator repairs the damaged section, said Darius Kirkwood, a spokesman for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the U.S. pipeline regulator.

Centurion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp, said it had contained the spill and was assisting with the cleanup.

A Plains All American Pipeline LP contractor hit the pipeline on Tuesday afternoon, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the state’s public utilities regulator. Plains All American was not immediately available for comment.

Skinner said an unknown volume of oil spilled into a dry creek bed in northern Lincoln County, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point of the U.S. crude futures contract. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Rod Nickel in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Tom Brown)