FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge suspends Line 5 pipeline across Great Lakes due to bad weather
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 晚上10点57分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Enbridge suspends Line 5 pipeline across Great Lakes due to bad weather

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Enbridge Inc temporarily shut down its 540,000 barrel per day Line 5 oil pipeline across Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes on Tuesday due to high winds and nine-foot high waves, according to the Michigan Agency for Energy.

* Enbridge spokesman Ryan Duffy said in a statement from the MAE the pipeline was shut down at 11.37 a.m. local time and would restart when weather conditions improve.

* Enbridge and the state of Michigan signed an agreement on Nov. 27 that the pipeline would be suspended during sustained periods of adverse weather when wave heights reach more than eight feet (2.44 m).

* Line 5 carries Canadian light crude and refined products between Wisconsin and Ontario. (Reporting by Nia Williams)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below