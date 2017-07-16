Repairs to Magellan's Longhorn pipeline completed, operations resumed -spokesman

July 16 (Reuters) - Repairs to Magellan Midstream Partners LP's 275,000-barrel-per-day Longhorn crude oil pipeline have been completed and the pipeline resumed normal operation at noon ET, a spokesman said Sunday.

The company shut the line on Thursday after a leak spilled some 1,200 barrels of oil near Bastrop, Texas, a city outside the state capital Austin.

Cleanup activities began on Friday and remain under way. No injuries have been reported, Magellan's Bruce Heine said in an email, however, residents from 15 nearby locations were temporarily evacuated on Thursday.

The pipeline transports crude from Permian Basin production region in West Texas to the refining and export facilities in Houston. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin and Liz Hampton; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)