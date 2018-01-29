FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 9:21 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Brazil's M. Dias Branco agrees to buy rival Piraquê

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor M. Dias Branco SA Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos has agreed to fully purchase rival Indústria de Produtos Alimentícios Piraquê SA, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The transaction, which values Piraquê at 1.55 billion reais ($491 million), is aimed at accelerating growth in southern and southeastern Brazil, M. Dias Branco said. Piraquê booked net revenue of 717 million reais in the twelve months through September 2017, the filing added.

$1 = 3.16 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese

