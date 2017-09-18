FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli CEO says core shareholders have no plans to sell stakes
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日

Pirelli CEO says core shareholders have no plans to sell stakes

MILAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Neither Italian holding company Camfin nor Russia’s Rosneft have expressed an intention to sell their remaining stakes in Pirelli after the Italian tyre maker returns to the stock market, its CEO said on Monday.

Two years after being taken over by state-owned China National Chemical (ChemChina), Pirelli is offering up to 40 percent of its equity capital in an initial public offering on the Milan bourse. It is expected to start trading on Oct. 4.

State-owned ChemChina holds 65 percent of Pirelli’s sole shareholder, Italy-based Marco Polo, and will reduce its stake to between 45 percent and 46.7 percent after the IPO, depending on whether a greenshoe option is exercised.

Camfin, the holding company of Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera, and banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will see their current stake of around 22 percent of Marco Polo cut to between 10 e 12 percent.

Investment fund LTI, linked to Rosneft, will have between 5 percent and 6.6 percent. It has a lock-up period of 180 days after the IPO, shorter than the other two core shareholders, and there is market speculation that it might sell its stake after that expires.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Silvia Aloisi,

