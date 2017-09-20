FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli's IPO books covered on base deal size - bank memo
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 下午3点31分 / 1 个月前

Pirelli's IPO books covered on base deal size - bank memo

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Demand for the initial public offering of Italian tyremaker Pirelli has reached an amount sufficient to cover the base size of the offer on the third day of the share sale, a memo sent by banks to investors said on Wednesday.

State owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) took over Pirelli two years ago by taking a 65 percent stake in the holding company controlling the maker of Ferrari racing tyres, which was then de-listed from the Milan bourse.

The world’s fifth-largest tyremaker is now coming back on the Milan stock exchange with an IPO of up to 40 percent of its capital. The share offer started on Monday and will end on Sept. 28.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below