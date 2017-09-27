FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli cuts top IPO valuation by 19 pct - document
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 上午10点18分 / 21 天前

Pirelli cuts top IPO valuation by 19 pct - document

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli has lowered the top valuation it can achieve in its initial public offering by 19 percent to 6.7 billion euros ($7.9 billion), a notice to investors seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Pirelli now plans to price its shares at between 6.5 and 6.7 euros each, compared with an initial guidance of between 6.3 and 8.30 euros a share.

The IPO is fully covered within the tightened price range and books are expected to close on Thursday at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Mark Bendeich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below