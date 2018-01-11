FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle - FT, citing Bloomberg
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
January 11, 2018 / 9:27 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle - FT, citing Bloomberg

1 分钟阅读

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc has received takeover interest from private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, according to the Financial Times, citing a Bloomberg report. on.ft.com/2muFfyo

Pitney’s shares closed up nearly 15 percent on Thursday.

“We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” a Pitney Bowes spokeswoman told Reuters.

Blackstone declined to comment, while Carlyle could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

