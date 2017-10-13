PNC Financial's profit rises 14.1 pct on higher interest rates

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Regional lender PNC Financial Services Group Inc, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a 14.1 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday as the bank’s interest income benefited from rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Pennslyvania-based bank said net income attributable to diluted common shares rose to $1.04 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $913 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $2.16 from $1.84. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)