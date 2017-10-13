FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PNC Financial's profit beats estimates on higher interest income
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月13日 / 上午11点05分 / 8 天内

UPDATE 1-PNC Financial's profit beats estimates on higher interest income

2 分钟阅读

(Compares with estimates, adds background)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Regional lender PNC Financial Services Group Inc, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as higher Federal Reserve interest rates boosted the bank’s income.

Banks in the United States have got a much-needed boost from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The Fed has increased rates three times since the second quarter last year and has indicated to another rate hike in December.

Pittsburgh-based PNC said net interest income rose 11.9 percent to $2.35 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

The bank’s non-interest expenses increased 2.6 percent to $2.46 billion.

Net income attributable to diluted common shares rose to $1.04 billion from $913 million, a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $2.16 from $1.84.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.13 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Share of PNC, which had risen 15.7 percent this year, were unchanged in premarket trading. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

