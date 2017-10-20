FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Building technology group Poenina plans Swiss listing
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月20日 / 早上6点03分 / 5 天内

Building technology group Poenina plans Swiss listing

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss building technology company Poenina said on Friday it plans to list new and existing shares on Switzerland’s stock exchange.

Funds from the listing, for which Zuercher Kantonalbank is acting as the sole lead manager, will used for acquisitions, Opfikon-based Poenina said in a statement.

Poenina posted operating revenue of 114.4 million Swiss francs ($116.6 million) in 2016 and 7.8 million in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

$1 = 0.9813 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

