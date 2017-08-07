FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 7
2017年8月7日 / 早上6点18分 / 6 天前

Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 7

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

Bank Pekao Sa

Bank Pekao SA does not envisage changing its dividend payout policy in 2017, the bank's Chief Executive Michal Krupinski told Parkiet daily.

Jp Morgan

JP Morgan has established a company called JP Morgan Poland Services in Poland and is expected to officially announce the launch of its shared services hub in Warsaw in the middle of September, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

New Social Benefit for Pensioners

Poland's Labour Minister Elzbieta Rafalska would like to pay out 500 zlotys per month to poorest pensioners in a programme similar to the government's flagship child benefit, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

Tax Collection

Tax collection may significantly improve over the next 6 months if several new bills on tax collection come into force, Deputy Finance Minister Pawel Gruza told Sieci weekly.

Fx Reserves Data

The central bank due to release July FX reserves at 1200 GMT.

