Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 26
2017年9月26日

Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 26

1 分钟阅读

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CVC

CVC Capital Partners fund is conducting talks aimed at taking over Israeli drugstore chain Super-Pharm, popular in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily reported, citing Israeli media.

JPMORGAN

U.S. bank JPMorgan will hire 2,500 people in its new global operations centre in Warsaw, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

FOREIGNERS’ SPENDING

Foreigners’ spending in Poland rose 5.5 percent year-on-year to 10.9 billion zloty ($3.02 billion) in the first half of this year, Rzeczpospolita reported.

