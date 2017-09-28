Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 28

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EBRD

European Bank of Reconstruction and Development may invest in Poland this year 100 million euros less than in 2016 when it injected 776 million euros, Puls Biznesu daily said. The bank criticises Poland for tightening grip over the economy.

PGE AND EDF

Polish power producer PGE may need to resell a coal-fuelled power station or pledge to trade more electricity via exchange to get the UOKiK watchdog approval to buy France’s EDF local assets, the UOKiK boss told Rzeczpospolita daily.

TRADE ON SUNDAY

Ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party will support the bill aimed at closing shops on two Sundays every month since the beginning of next year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said.

TVN

Scripps Networks Interactive has no intention to sell its Polish news television channel TVN24 which belongs to recently acquired TVN group, TVN CEO told Forbes monthly.