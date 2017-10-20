Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 20

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PEKAO

Polish bank Pekao has decided to increase the value of 10-year subordinated bond issue to 1.25 billion zlotys ($348.63 million) from 1 billion zlotys envisaged earlier due to investor demand, the lender said late on Thursday.

FUNDS

The prime minister’s office plans to spend next year 400 million zlotys from a reprivatisation fund on capitalisation and loans for state-run companies, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting unnamed sources.

CONSTRUCTION

The construction sector earns more and more thanks to a growing economy and new contracts, but its debt rose to 2.2 billion zlotys this year from 1.49 billion zlotys in 2016, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said quoting industry data.

COAL

Poland may face coal shortages in 2019-2020 as new coal-fuelled power plants will translate into an increase in demand for coal by 5 million tonnes, Nasz Dziennik daily said quoting Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski.

Tchorzewski also said that a government decision on whether or not to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant will have to be taken this year.

CABLE TV OPERATORS

The Polish antimonopoly office has expressed doubts regarding a planned takeover of cable operator Multimedia by UPC, Rzeczpospolita daily said.