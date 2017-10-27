FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 27
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 早上6点24分 / 1 天内

Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 27

2 分钟阅读

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GOVERNMENT

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said the situation in Poland does not require any rapid changes in the government, she told Polska The Times Magazine. She added that she will announce her decisions regarding changes in the cabinet soon.

SYNTHOS

Owner of a 62.5-percent stake in Polish chemical producer Synthos, Michal Solowow, called a 2.4 billion zlotys tender offer for all of the remaining shares in the company via his vehicle FTF Galleon, brokerages DM PKO BP and Pekao IB said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Solowow plans to delist Synthos, as it has already used the bourse’s potential and being listed now means only costs and duties for the company, which has also decided to stop paying out dividends due to investment, Puls Biznesu quoted the billionaire as saying.

Solowow also said that a counter-offer for Synthos shares is a risky scenario, but if it happens he might also consider selling his entire stake in the company.

JPMORGAN

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plan to open a new operations centre in Poland has accelerated the government’s works on regulation aimed at giving employers a possibility to check whether their potential employees were convicted or not, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting a business services lobby as saying.

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below