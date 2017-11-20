FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 20
2017年11月20日

Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 20

2 分钟阅读

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

The statistics office is due to publish industrial output, retail sales and producer price data for October at 1300 GMT.

POLITICS

Polish president Andrzej Duda told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna he will not sign court reforms if changes introduced by the Law and Justice (PiS) party are unacceptable to him.

UPC

UPC Polska has offered the to sell Multimedia assets in four Polish towns to receive antimonopoly approval to take over the smaller cable operator, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

UPC Polska, controlled by telecommunication company Liberty Global agreed to buy Multimedia in October last year for an enterprise value of 3 billion zlotys.

ENERGA

Poland’s state-run utility Energa has started negotiations with some of its partners over the long-term contracts it had signed to buy so-called green certificates, Parkiet daily said, quoting Energa’s lawyers.

In September, Energa said it would start legal cases to show contracts it signed in the past to buy the certificates were non-binding.

SUNDAY TRADE BAN

Poland is still considering banning trade on all Sundays rather than another proposal to let all but the smallest shops open for only two Sundays a month, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

