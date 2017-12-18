Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 18

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

The statistics office is to release November corporate wages and employment data at 1300.

RATES

Interest rates in Poland are likely to stay unchanged by the end of 2019 due to the Monetary Policy Council’ (MPC)tolerance for inflation, central banker Kamil Zubelewicz told Parkiet daily in comments published on Monday.

PKO

Poland’s financial market regulator has recommended bank PKO BP to keep own funds for additional capital requirement in relation to the risk resulting from FX mortgages at 0.61 percentage points, the bank said on Friday evening.

LIBERTY GLOBAL

The head of telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc is coming to Warsaw on Tuesday to meet Polish authorities and discuss the dominant position of France’s Orange on the Polish telecoms market, Gazeta Polska daily said quoting unnamed sources.

EIB

Poland may attempt to take over Britain’s share in the European Investment Bank due to Brexit, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources.