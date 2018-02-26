Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PAYPAL

Paypal is looking for a place for its 500-people strong customer contact centre and is considering four Polish cities as a location, Puls Biznesu daily reported. Currently, there are 1,000 service centres in Poland where 300,000 people work.

PESA

Either Czech Skoda or Polish state-run fund Polski Fundusz Rozwoju PFR will soon enter exclusive talks in the process of buying Polish train producer Pesa, Puls Biznesu reported.

EURO

Poland’s biggest opposition party Civic Platform (PO) has decided to make euro adoption one of the main points in its political campaign, Rzeczpospolita daily said. Poland is facing local elections this year, a general election the next and presidential polls in 2020.