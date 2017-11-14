FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月14日 / 下午4点26分 / 1 天前

Polish copper miner KGHM reports 84 pct rise in third-quarter profit

1 分钟阅读

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Polish KGHM, one of the world’s biggest copper producers, on Tuesday reported an 84 percent rise in its third-quarter consolidated net profit on the back of higher copper prices.

The state-run miner reported a consolidated net profit of 604 million zlotys ($167.36 million) compared with the 329 million zlotys a year ago and the 611 million zlotys expected by analysts.

At a stand-alone level, on which KGHM’s dividends are based and which reflects the company’s Polish operations, the miner booked a net profit of 540 million zlotys compared with 614 million zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.6090 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

