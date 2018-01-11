FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Post Holdings to explore options for private brands business
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 1:46 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Post Holdings to explore options for private brands business

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background on company)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Post Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would explore options, including a sale, for its private brands business, which makes nut butter, dried fruits, pasta and granola products for retailers and distributors.

The company said the options also include an initial public offering, a private equity placement and a strategic combination.

Post’s shares were up 2.5 percent at $81 in light premarket trading on Thursday.

The company operates its business under five units: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, Private Brands and Weetabix.

Post said it would now create two more units - refrigerated retail and food service - after it closes the acquisition of frozen foods maker Bob Evans Farms by January 12.

In its most recent quarter, sales at the private brands business rose 7 percent to $114 million, or about 8 percent of total sales. The unit counts grocers Whole Foods Market and Aldi as its top customers.

Jim Dwyer, current chief executive of the Michael Foods Group unit, will lead the private brands business. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below