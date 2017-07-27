FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
Potash Corp's Q2 profit jumps 66 pct as potash sales rise
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午10点10分 / 9 天内

Potash Corp's Q2 profit jumps 66 pct as potash sales rise

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan reported a 66 percent surge in quarterly profit on Thursday as it sold higher volumes of potash at better prices compared with last year.

Net earnings rose to $201 million, or 24 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $121 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based fertilizer producer's revenue rose 6.4 percent to $1.1 billion.

Potash sales for the company rose 11.2 percent to 2.4 million tonnes at an average realized price of $174 per tonne. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below