South Africa's PPC sees higher offer from Fairfax
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 下午1点33分 / 1 个月前

South Africa's PPC sees higher offer from Fairfax

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest cement producer PPC said on Friday it expected Canada’s Fairfax Africa Investments to raise its takeover offer that valued the firm at about 9.2 billion rand ($700 million).

The all-share offer from Fairfax and AfriSam on Sept. 4 valued PPC shares at 5.75 rand but expectations of higher bid, either from Fairfax or others such as Nigeria’s Dangote Cement, have kept them above that level. ($1 = 13.1363 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Clarke)

