Board of South Africa's PPC rejects Fairfax offer
2017年11月22日 / 中午11点54分 / 1 天前

Board of South Africa's PPC rejects Fairfax offer

1 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South African cement producer PPC said on Wednesday its independent board would not recommend Canadian firm Fairfax Africa Investments’ partial offer to shareholders, considering it neither “fair” nor “reasonable”.

In September, Fairfax offered to buy 22 percent of PPC for 5.75 rand per share, or 2 billion rand ($144 million), on condition that PPC accepted a merger proposal with rival AfriSam .

“The Independent Expert, having considered two possible outcomes of the proposed merger, is of the opinion that the partial offer, both in the context of the proposed merger as well as on a stand-alone basis, is not fair and reasonable,” it said in a statement.

$1 = 13.9172 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter

