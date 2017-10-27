FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's PPC says receives expression of interest from LafargeHolcim
2017年10月27日

S.Africa's PPC says receives expression of interest from LafargeHolcim

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest cement producer PPC said on Friday it had received an expression of interest from LafargeHolcim which is planning a combination of some of its African assets.

PPC said in a statement that Lafarge, which is headquartered in Switzerland, is expected to submit a firm offer in November as it contemplates a deal which could include a partial cash offer and a special dividend to PPC shareholders.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Jason Neely

