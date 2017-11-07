FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-South Africa's PPC flags up to 40 percent jump in H1 profit
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月7日 / 早上7点08分 / 更新于 15 小时前

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-South Africa's PPC flags up to 40 percent jump in H1 profit

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects paragraph 2 to read “...Switzerland‘s...” instead of “...Sweden‘s...”)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South African cement maker PPC Ltd flagged an increase of as much as 40 percent in half-year profit on Tuesday, citing robust performance in Zimbabwe and Rwanda and lower finance costs.

PPC, the subject of tie-up approaches from local rival Afrisam and Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim, said headline earnings per share likely rose by between 30 and 40 percent in the six months ended September.

Headline EPS, a widely-used performance measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

The profit guidance could give PPC shareholders a reason to hold out for a higher bid from South Africa’s No.2 cement maker Afrisam, whose all-share merger proposal that values its larger rival at about $700 million, and does not have the backing of the board and the company’s 14 percent shareholder Prudential.

Shares in PPC have climbed by nearly one-third so far this year to 7.12 rand, well above the 5.75 rand per share offered by Afrisam.

Investors are also waiting to see the terms of LafargeHolcim’s non-binding proposal to combine its African assets with those of PPC. LafargeHolcim has said it would make a firm offer this month. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Sunil Nair)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below