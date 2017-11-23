FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's PPC HY earnings jump on strong Zimbabwe, Rwanda sales
频道
专题
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
英国退欧
欧盟期待特雷莎·梅访问为12月达成英国脱欧协议做好铺垫
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
亚马逊意大利配送中心及德国仓库工人举行黑色星期五罢工
国际财经
亚马逊意大利配送中心及德国仓库工人举行黑色星期五罢工
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月23日 / 凌晨5点36分 / 更新于 1 天前

S.Africa's PPC HY earnings jump on strong Zimbabwe, Rwanda sales

2 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African cement maker PPC Ltd on Thursday reported a 36 percent rise in half-year earnings, helped by robust performance in Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

PPC, the subject of tie-up as approaches from local rival AfriSam, Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim and Irish building materials firm CRH, said headline earnings per share for the six months ended September rose to 19 cents from 14 cents.

Headline EPS, a widely-used performance measure in South Africa, strips out certain one-off items.

Group revenue inched up 1 percent to 5.2 billion rand ($375.70 million), while core profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose by 4 percent to 1.2 billion rand.

The company, which has pushed deeper into the rest of Africa as profit has slumped in its domestic market, increased its cement capacity by 33 percent in the year to end March after commissioning its Zimbabwe mill and projects in Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below