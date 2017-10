Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp on Friday reported a smaller third-quarter loss, helped by higher rig utilization and cost cuts.

Net loss narrowed to C$26.3 million ($20.4 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$47.4 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose to C$314.5 million from C$213.7 million. ($1 = C$1.29) (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)