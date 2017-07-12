FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Oil says discovers oil off the coast of Mexico
2017年7月12日 / 早上6点46分 / 25 天前

Premier Oil says discovers oil off the coast of Mexico

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Premier Oil Plc said it had discovered oil off the coast of Mexico at its Zama-1 exploration well in Block 7.

Premier, which holds a 25 percent interest in the block, said estimates for the Zama-1 well were in excess of 1 billion barrels, which could extend into a neighbouring block.

The project is jointly owned by Talos Energy, which acts as operator and has a 35 percent stake, and Sierra Oil and Gas which holds the remaining 40 percent. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

