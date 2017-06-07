FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 7
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 上午11点17分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 7

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp hired a new investment dealer on Tuesday to raise C$50 million ($37 million) for the company, resurrecting a much-watched deal that features the company's lawyer and former bankers as significant personal shareholders. (tgam.ca/2rL4VIG)

** Guelph, Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc is facing the threat of American trade action against its Asian manufacturing operations as the global solar-energy industry struggles with tough competition and plummeting costs. (tgam.ca/2rUcQph)

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has largely exited the oil sands but remains committed to the country through other operations, including shale development in Alberta and British Columbia – where a C$1 billion investment was made in 2016 and another C$1 billion is coming this year – the multinational energy firm's Canadian president says. (tgam.ca/2s3kUVm)

NATIONAL POST

** Lawyers and doctors of Michael DeGroote, one of Canada's wealthiest businessmen and most generous philanthropists, say he is mentally unfit and no longer capable of representing himself in court. (bit.ly/2qZKkTI)

** Petrochemical producers are calling for more custom-tailored incentive policies to drive investment in Canadian megaprojects, as projected demand for plastics and chemicals derived from oil and gas continues to rise. (bit.ly/2r4FUq4)

** Shell Canada Ltd will soon announce a project to turn vegetable products into diesel fuel in Alberta, as part of the company's transition to produce less oil and more energy from natural gas, renewables and chemicals. (bit.ly/2sScmND) ($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below